Comparing Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $73.30 million 0.95 -$30.83 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.50 million 30.59 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -2.02

Turnstone Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A N/A -50.73% Mesoblast -1,061.43% -16.32% -12.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.4% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Turnstone Biologics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.93%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 502.06%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

