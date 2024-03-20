Compound Price Reaches $69.82 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $69.82 or 0.00108949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $565.15 million and approximately $105.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,905 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,905.41201062 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 65.92064749 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $125,408,334.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.