Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($49.65) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) target price for the company.
Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.
