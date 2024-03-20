Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($49.65) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) target price for the company.

Get Computacenter alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCC

Computacenter Price Performance

Computacenter Company Profile

CCC traded down GBX 190 ($2.42) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,752 ($35.04). The stock had a trading volume of 254,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,458. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,874.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.