Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 520 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £816.30 million, a PE ratio of 559.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 485.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.41. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.79).
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.08) to GBX 695 ($8.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.
