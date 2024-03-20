Conflux 24-Hour Volume Reaches $105.23 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $105.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,981,778,937 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,291,863 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,981,670,042.23 with 3,844,170,029 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36546083 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $126,600,765.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

