Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.01

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.01 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.01 ($0.13), with a volume of 199273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Down 11.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

