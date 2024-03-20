Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.85

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 264389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Constellium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

