Contrasting SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 1.73 -$229.45 million N/A N/A Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.37 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.20

This table compares SOS and Hut 8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hut 8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOS and Hut 8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 1 0 3 0 2.50

Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than SOS.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 beats SOS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

