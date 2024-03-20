Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Core & Main by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

