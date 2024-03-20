Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNM. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 566,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.