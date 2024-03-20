Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $64.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CNM stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $54.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.