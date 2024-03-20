Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 278593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $91,771,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

