CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.44

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 306439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXW

CoreCivic Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.