CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.63. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,459.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,459.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 310,534 shares in the company, valued at $81,980,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,007 in the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

