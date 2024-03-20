Cosmos Market Capitalization Hits $4.35 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.12 or 0.00017471 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $314.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00082944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

