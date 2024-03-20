Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) PT Raised to $14.00

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of COYA stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

