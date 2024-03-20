Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

