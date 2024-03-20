Creditcoin Price Down 11% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $277.57 million and approximately $117.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

