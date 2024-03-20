Cressida Hogg Buys 13,698 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Cressida Hogg acquired 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £180,813.60 ($230,189.18).
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.7 %
BA stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,327.50 ($16.90). The company had a trading volume of 4,361,035 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,218.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,116.41.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
