Cressida Hogg Buys 13,698 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Cressida Hogg acquired 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £180,813.60 ($230,189.18).

BA stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,327.50 ($16.90). The company had a trading volume of 4,361,035 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,218.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,116.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,450 ($18.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.55) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.53) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,314 ($16.73).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

