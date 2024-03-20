Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 465,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,411. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,958 shares of company stock worth $1,521,509 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

