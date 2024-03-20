Critical Review: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) versus Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.50 billion 3.37 $453.60 million $1.32 18.58 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.56 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dropbox and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dropbox and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 3 4 3 0 2.00 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dropbox currently has a consensus target price of $30.11, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 18.13% -120.82% 13.10% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dropbox beats Cheetah Mobile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

