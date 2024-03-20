Critical Review: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.65%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.51 million 6.99 -$25.74 million ($4.62) -0.56 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.67 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.52

This table compares Predictive Oncology and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ReWalk Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,018.52% -109.76% -81.37% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Predictive Oncology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

