CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.2% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.87. 2,501,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,172. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 889.69, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.77 and its 200-day moving average is $241.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.