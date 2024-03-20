CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $49,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCLP opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.