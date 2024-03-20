CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get CTS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTS

Institutional Trading of CTS

CTS Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CTS by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 4,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.61. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. CTS’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.