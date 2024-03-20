CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 112.71%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

