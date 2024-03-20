CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

