CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

