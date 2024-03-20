CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of CVS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

