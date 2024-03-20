Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA opened at $485.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $452.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.31 and a fifty-two week high of $485.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

