Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.