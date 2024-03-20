Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.66 and a 12 month high of $130.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

