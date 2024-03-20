Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $283,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 196,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 427,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

