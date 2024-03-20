Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $541.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.