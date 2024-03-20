Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 342 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 342 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.85. 429,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,443. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

