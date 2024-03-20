Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $376.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

