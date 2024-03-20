Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 556,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,125,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 80,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,063,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

