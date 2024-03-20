Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $242,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.41. 59,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,947. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

