Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $339,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

