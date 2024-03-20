Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK remained flat at $66.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 197,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

