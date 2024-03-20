Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.