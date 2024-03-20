Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 14.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 72,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 706,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

