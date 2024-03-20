Decred Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.95 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.99 or 0.00035962 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $366.30 million and $3.95 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00109096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017773 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,933,433 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.