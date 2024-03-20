DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.59 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00107574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00034928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017932 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

