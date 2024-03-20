Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 579,225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 111,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.72. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

