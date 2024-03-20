Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 3,420,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

