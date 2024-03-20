DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

