DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFIHY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About DFI Retail Group
