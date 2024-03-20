DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,639,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 2,137,071 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

