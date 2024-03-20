Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Increased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,477 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 868,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 737,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,309,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 756,452 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

