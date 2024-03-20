Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,314,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 407,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 171,622 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 486,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

